Former pool champion Hazel back at scene of her greatest triumphs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 40th anniversary of the Ladies’ National Pool Championship was a trip down memory lane for the competition’s first ever winner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hazel Dabrowski was crowned English champion in 1984 when the inaugural championships was staged at the Tower Ballroom, in Blackpool.

A resident of Abingdon – a historic market town in Oxfordshire – Dabrowski’s love affair with the Fylde coast continued a couple of years later when she repeated her success on the green baize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the four decades since she became the nation’s first ever ladies’ champion, she was invited to take part in this year’s championship.

Hazel Dabrowski during her hey day

Now held at Norbreck Castle Hotel, Dabrowski showed that she is still a force to be reckoned with at the grand old age of 64, reaching the quarter-finals before bowing out.

"Competing in this year’s competition did bring back memories,” said Dabrowski. “It did feel a lot different though because the event was held at a different place.

"I still play a lot now, I play in four pool leagues and still play for my county. I am on two Tours this year and will be on three next year. I am still very active and very competitive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But going back to the 1980s, I was the first ever winner of the competition in 1984 when I was 24.

Hazel Dabrowski with her trophies

"The year after I was runner-up and then I won it again in 1986.”

Her success in the mid-1980s confirmed her as one of the elite female pool players in the country – and she went on to represent England at the European Championships, in Austria, in 1985, claiming a super silver medal.

And in Germany two years later, she scooped a bronze medal.

"After winning the nationals in 1984, I was invited to go to Austria to compete in the European Championships 1985,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hazel Dabrowski in action on the green baize

"Back in England in the 1970s and 1980s, pool was still quite a new game.

"In Austria, they had the big American-style tables with bigger balls. You need a cue with a bigger tip – I just had an old Jimmy White cue which my friend rebuilt by putting lead in it to make it heavier.

"I went on a 25-hour coach journey, I was given a couple of games to learn how to play on the bigger tables, watched a few of the other players and then somehow won a silver medal.

"I remember I was playing a girl from the Netherlands and she was 8-5 up against me, bit I came back to win 9-8. I was very good at tactics.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the National Pool Championships were held at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

When England formed a national team in the 1990s, Dabrowski also featured in international matches – and was a staple of the national squad for much late of the late 1990s and into the noughties.

She has been a frequent visitor to Blackpool over the years, and appeared in the Blackpool Gazette earlier this year when her life was saved after she choked on a piece of food while attending the World Pool Championships at the Grand Hotel.