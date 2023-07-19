The 2021 champion has flown under the radar ahead of this year’s tournament, having endured a difficult period on the board and away from the sport over recent months.

Despite celebrating wins at the Nordic Darts Masters and Czech Darts Open earlier this year, Wright has struggled for consistency in 2023, finishing bottom of the recent Premier League.

The Scot opened his World Matchplay campaign with victory over Andrew Gilding on Monday, in his first competitive appearance since last month’s World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt.

Peter Wright meets Ryan Searle in the Betfred World Matchplay at Blackpool's Winter Gardens this evening Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Wright will now play Ryan Searle in the last 16 on Wednesday, after the Somerset star underlined his credentials by averaging 105.19 to blitz Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld in round one.

The two-time world champion was less spectacular in his 10-4 success against UK Open champion Gilding, although he did convert 104, 107 and 146 checkouts on his way to victory.

“I didn’t feel comfortable at all up there. The only positive is that I won the game,” claimed Wright, also a runner-up to Phil Taylor at this event in 2017.

“We all know that Ryan Searle is a brilliant dart player, but every game is different and I’m looking forward to Wednesday.

“Michael (van Gerwen) going out has blown the tournament wide open, and I remember (in 2021) when I sneaked through the back door and won it!

“Nobody will notice me in my crazy outfits and crazy hairstyle, and hopefully I can do the same again!”

Wright is one of only five players to have completed the coveted World Championship and World Matchplay double, along with Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Rob Cross.

The Scot’s 2021 triumph was one of the most comprehensive in the 30-year history of the World Matchplay, as he boasted an astonishing tournament average of 104.91.

Wright averaged 110 in his remarkable semi-final win over van Gerwen, and an average of more than 105 saw him topple Dimitri Van den Bergh to scoop the iconic Phil Taylor Trophy.

The 53-year-old has struggled to recapture that incredible form in 2023, but he still believes he can turn back the darting clock and lift a second World Matchplay crown next weekend.

“After the World Championship, this is the tournament you want to win,” added Wright.

“If my game turns up then I can beat anyone, but whether it turns up, we’ll have to wait and see!

“I know I’m not far away and I still believe I can win it, because I’m still in it! If you’re mentally not ready, then you shouldn’t be here.”

Day five of the Betfred World Matchplay will see the second round draw to a close at the Winter Gardens, with 2020 champion Van den Bergh up against Jonny Clayton in another stellar showdown.

Elsewhere, world number six Luke Humphries and Dirk van Duijvenbode collide in a repeat of the European Darts Matchplay decider earlier this month.

