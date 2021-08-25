Fleetwood Half-Marathon won by Redcar runner with dominant display

The New Marske Harriers runner from the North East won the Fleetwood Half Marathon with an emphatic display of solo running.

Front runner Gamble-Thompson won in 1:08.34 to finish five minutes clear of the field and within a minute of the course record.

Fleetwood Half-marathon winner Lewis Gamble-Thompson

Second place went to Tristan Windley of Keswick AC (1:13.35) with David Carroll of Oldham and Royton Harriers third in 1:16.52.

The first local runner and first vet in the field of 250 was Roy Tomlinson of Thornton Cleveleys in 1:28.37.

The ladies’ race was won by unattached runner Morag Fowler in 1:43.04.

Red Rose Road Runners’ Sam Edwards was second overall and first lady veteran in 1:46.06, followed by Motherwell AC’s Gillian McCaffer (1:46.21).

The event was organised by Fylde Coast Running, which will stage the Blackpool Marathon and Half Marathon on September 12.

The next FCR event is the Chorley Town Centre 5k and 10k this Sunday.