Fleetwood bike champion Ryan Garside eases off throttle for 2022

The Myerscough College motorsport lecturer won the ACU Streetstock 125 British Championship at the first attempt.

It follows Garside’s glory in the Thundersport GB series in 2019 before he was runner-up the following year.

Fleetwood's champion rider Ryan Garside will contest select races in 2022

Ryan’s latest triumph was another feather in the Myerscough cap after his fellow lecturer and Fleetwood racer Richie Harrison made his mark in the Pirelli Super Series last year.

Garside will not be contesting a championship this year but intends to enter selected races for various clubs. He has his eye on events in the Freetech Endurance series – races of four hours or more.

Garside reflected: “The only target in my racing was to win the ACU Streetstock 125 British Championship.

“We had spent a lot of time building the Honda CBR125 in class at Myerscough College. It started the season off as an immaculately-prepared thing of beauty.

“We even went to the extent of hollowing out bolts and other components to save every last gram in the search for speed.

“The season was absolutely rammed full of extremely close racing, with two of our first three races separated by less than a tenth of a second.

“I managed to pull out a healthy lead by mid-season due to finishing every race either first or second.

“The penultimate round at Pembrey in South Wales was the first opportunity to win the championship. Finishing safe in third and fourth places, I secured enough points to be crowned champion, although I would have to wait until the final round at Three Sisters in Wigan to be presented with my prize.

“I finished second in the final race of the year but just made sure I enjoyed the racing that day.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the champagne spraying afterwards. It’s great to be a British champion!”