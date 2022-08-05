First warm-up game for Fylde RFC

A Fylde XV will take on a touring squad from Perthshire RFC in a 1pm Woodlands kick-off.

One of Scotland's oldest clubs, the Perth-based side compete in the fourth tier of the Scottish RU.

Fylde RFC's Phill Mills has retired due to injury at 28

Fylde's senior squad will host Blackburn RU the following Saturday before visiting Sale on August 20. Their campaign in the revamped National Two North begins at home to Chester on September 3.

Fylde will go into the season without flanker Phill Mills, who has called time on his playing career aged 28 due to injury.

Mills will remain very much part of the Woodlands scene in his capacity as head of the community rugby with the Fylde Rugby Community Foundation.

The back-rower made 41 appearances in two stints at Fylde before injury struck last December.

Mills also played for Preston Grasshoppers and Rossendale, represented Lancashire and England Counties, and spent a season with the Canterbury club in New Zealand.

Fylde have signed two promising young back-rowers in Henry Higginson and James Robinson.

Both are former Vale of Lune players, who have represented Lancashire at junior levels and the Sale Sharks Academy.