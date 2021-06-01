First Shivam Chauhan century helps Blackpool Cricket Club to reach 40-over Cup final

The Indian got halfway there with his first ton for the Stanley Park club, which propelled them to an eight-wicket victory at Longridge and a place in the final of the Northern Premier League’s 40-Over Cup.

Coming in at 57-2 with Blackpool chasing 202-4 for victory over the unbeaten NPL leaders at their George Newsham Memorial Ground, Chauham scored 104 from 71 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes along the way.

Blackpool Cricket Club have enjoyed an excellent month since the arrival of Shivam Chauhan

He shared in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 145 with Ciaran Johnson (43) as victory was sealed at 205-2 with 5.4 overs remaining.

Longridge skipper Luke Platt had earlier taken the fight to Blackpool, opting to bat and scoring an unbeaten 82, facing 99 balls and striking eight fours.

The fireworks really began when the opener was joined by Daniel Wilkinson in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand worth 101.

Wilkinson’s unbeaten 59 came from just 39 deliveries and included five sixes as well as a four.

Blackpool’s Josh Boyne was the tidiest bowler on show, taking two wickets and seeing his eight overs go for only 20.

Chorley defeated Garstang by 65 runs in the other semi and will contest the trophy with Blackpool on a date to be decided. The teams meet in the league at Chorley’s Windsor Park on Saturday.

The cup win completed an impressive May for Blackpool, who have won all six completed matches since Chauhan’s arrival.