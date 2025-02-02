Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lytham archer Evie Finnegan finished her record-breaking year with double medal success at the Archery GB National Indoor Championships in Warwickshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We reported last year that the former AKS student had won gold and bronze medals representing Great Britain for the first time at the European Indoor Under-21 Championships in Croatia.

Teenager Evie, who now attends Myerscough College, has gained more glory at the nationals in Kenilworth, retaining her junior ladies’ title in the U21 Barebow category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evie also entered the senior ladies’ competition, in which she finished third in 2023.

Lytham archer Evie Finnegan had double medal success at the Archery GB National Indoor Championships Picture: Daniel Martino

Having qualified in eighth place, Evie won through four knockout rounds to reach the final and won the silver medal; one better than the previous year.

Evie ended 2024 as the UK’s top-ranked junior lady and fifth-ranked senior, having set two European, seven UK, seven Northern Regional and 23 Lancashire records.

A member of The Bowmen of Pendle & Samlesbury Archery Club, Evie will be joining some of her clubmates in next month’s Lancashire AA Indoor Individual Open County Championships in Preston, where she will again step up to compete in the senior category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in February, Evie will team up with the Lancashire Senior Archery squad for four days of intensive training at the National Sports Centre in Lilleshall to prepare for the National and European Outdoor Championships.

The 18-year-old, who got her first bow aged 10 after trying the sport on holiday, has been competing since 2018.