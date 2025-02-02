Evie Finnegan hits the bullseye in winning national archery medals

By Andy Moore
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
Lytham archer Evie Finnegan finished her record-breaking year with double medal success at the Archery GB National Indoor Championships in Warwickshire.

We reported last year that the former AKS student had won gold and bronze medals representing Great Britain for the first time at the European Indoor Under-21 Championships in Croatia.

Teenager Evie, who now attends Myerscough College, has gained more glory at the nationals in Kenilworth, retaining her junior ladies’ title in the U21 Barebow category.

Evie also entered the senior ladies’ competition, in which she finished third in 2023.

Lytham archer Evie Finnegan had double medal success at the Archery GB National Indoor Championships Picture: Daniel MartinoLytham archer Evie Finnegan had double medal success at the Archery GB National Indoor Championships Picture: Daniel Martino
Lytham archer Evie Finnegan had double medal success at the Archery GB National Indoor Championships Picture: Daniel Martino
Having qualified in eighth place, Evie won through four knockout rounds to reach the final and won the silver medal; one better than the previous year.

Evie ended 2024 as the UK’s top-ranked junior lady and fifth-ranked senior, having set two European, seven UK, seven Northern Regional and 23 Lancashire records.

A member of The Bowmen of Pendle & Samlesbury Archery Club, Evie will be joining some of her clubmates in next month’s Lancashire AA Indoor Individual Open County Championships in Preston, where she will again step up to compete in the senior category.

Later in February, Evie will team up with the Lancashire Senior Archery squad for four days of intensive training at the National Sports Centre in Lilleshall to prepare for the National and European Outdoor Championships.

The 18-year-old, who got her first bow aged 10 after trying the sport on holiday, has been competing since 2018.

