Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Representing Great Britain for the first time, the 17-year-old AKS student has returned from the European Indoor Championships for Under-21s in Croatia with gold and bronze medals.

It continues the tremendous progress of a teenager who chanced upon the sport on holiday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evie Finnegan won two medals with Great Britain at the European Under-21 Indoor Archery Championships in Croatia Photo: DANIEL MARTINO

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evie told The Express: “I first tried archery at a 'have-a-go' session at Center Parcs when I was nine and took to it straight away

“I go my first bow for my 10th birthday and did a beginners' course.”

Having joined her first club in Manchester, Evie linked up with the Bowmen of Pendle and Salmesbury and hasn't looked back.

Since she started competed in 2018, Evie has won a string of regional and national honours at junior and senior levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Archery GB National Indoor Championships at Kenilworth last December, Evie made her debut for England and helped the senior team to win gold.

There were also junior individual gold, junior team silver and senior individual bronze medals for Evie, paving the way for her success in Croatia.

She was denied a place in the individual final by GB teammate Isabel Plowman, who went on to win gold, while Evie triumphed in the bronze-medal match against the Italian top seed.

There was a gold for Evie too in the team event, meaning all her hard work to reach the championships was worthwhile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained: “it wasn't just a case of qualifying for the European Championships because it had to be self-funded too. My parents, family and friends all got involved, so I'm very grateful and it was a great experience.

”My club is great and I'm able to do some training at school”.

Evie specialised in barebow archery, using no sights, stabilisers or other accessories. “I started with the traditional longbow for around a year,” she added, “but I prefer barebow.”