Archery star Evie Finnegan, 16, from Lytham

The 16-year-old, from Lytham, is the country’s current top Under 18s ladies Target Archer – and now with a £1,000 Make A Difference donation from Lancashire-based charity Dan’s Trust to help fund her sporting progress, Evie is looking ahead to an even more successful 2023.

Evie, who regularly represents Lancashire at both senior and junior levels, as well as for England Juniors, said: “Archery wasn’t something I’d ever thought of trying before. I just wanted to have a go.

“I was an adventurous kid and I liked trying lots of different sports and activities. I couldn’t really do it at the start but, as soon as I shot that first arrow, that was it.”

Local archer, Evie Finnegan, is the latest teen sporting enthusiast to receive a Make A Difference Award from Dan's Trust

In 2017, Evie successfully completed an Archery GB beginners course and joined a club in Manchester, Assheton Bowmen. Today she’s a member of the Bowmen of Pendle and Salmesbury archery club near Preston, where she trains.

“To date I have achieved 24 National, 90 Regional and 159 County records in the sport,” she added.

Evie, who is the current county, regional and national Junior Ladies Individual Champion both indoor and outdoors, had been searching for funding and sponsorship opportunities to help with the costs towards competing in the sport at such a high level, when she came across the opportunities from Dan’s Trust on Facebook.

She said: “I was so excited and grateful to find out that I’d been chosen as a Make A Difference Award Winner. It’s come at such an opportune time as I need to buy a new bow, arrows and further equipment which is really important as I move up to the under 18s category.

“The money will help me to achieve my dream of competing in the European Indoor Archery Championships in Croatia next year, where I hope to represent Team GB.”

For the forthcoming 2023 season Evie, whose current archery equipment is second hand, has moved up to the Under 18s age group, which means that she will be competing at longer distances.

Evie added: “If I’m to achieve my ambitions of achieving qualifying GB scores during 2023, my current bow and arrows desperately need replacing with a more powerful carbon-alloy bow and matched carbon arrows.

“So the funding from Dan’s Trust will go a long way to purchasing this new equipment - putting me on an ‘equipment-par’ with my fellow competitors as I move further into the more senior groups.”

Ian Bagshaw, co-founder and trustee of Dan’s Trust, said: “We’re so excited to be able to help Evie on her journey towards the European Indoor Archery Championships and we’re hopeful that her enthusiasm for the sport will encourage other local youngsters to try their hand at archery too.”

Dan’s Trust’s has already handed out £20,000 in donations to good causes in 2023 so far.

The charity was founded in 2012 following the sudden death of Lancashire man Daniel Bagshaw, who was just 27 when he died on the finish line of an ITU Olympic distance triathlon in Hong Kong after suffering from an unexplained arrhythmia.