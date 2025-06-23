Keaton Jennings made 49 in Lancashire's first innings at Blackpool CC Photo: Daniel Martino

A determined response from Lancashire saw them leave their Rothesay County Championship match against Kent fairly evenly poised with two days left to play at Blackpool.

Having watched Kent bat for nearly a day and a half to make 374, Lancashire finished Monday’s long evening session on 120-1.

Ben Compton’s 135 was the centrepiece of Kent’s total but Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings put on 119 to give Lancashire supporters a faint hope they might bat past the visitors’ score and give their bowlers a chance of forcing a first Championship victory of the season on the final day.

Kent’s supporters will have been encouraged by the departure of Jennings, who was LBW to Joey Evison for 49 three overs before the close.

Jack Leaning also extracted help from a slow pitch, especially when bowling outside the two left-handers’ off-stumps.

It all suggests that this match between the bottom sides in division two could be set for a fascinating conclusion over the next two days.

The morning began almost perfectly for Lancashire when James Anderson had both Leaning (4) and Evison (0) caught at short mid-wicket by Josh Bohannon inside his opening two overs.

However, the home side enjoyed no further successes in the first session as Compton reached his fourth century of the season – and also his fourth against Lancashire – off 201 balls.

The Kent skipper was unbeaten on 124 and Harry Finch was 28 not out at lunch, the pair having put on 60 for the sixth wicket.

Just at the point when it was tricky to see where Lancashire’s next wicket might come from, Anderson’s bowlers removed both batters.

Finch was caught behind off George Balderson for 52 and Compton was similarly snaffled by Matty Hurst in the next over, nibbling at a ball from Chris Green.

Grant Stewart (2) followed five overs later when his skier was caught at mid-off by Bohannon, whose third catch of the day also gave Mitch Stanley his maiden first-class wicket.

Matt Parkinson (11) perished to Wells’ leg-spin but Wes Agar enlivened the play before tea by smashing three big sixes in his 41 before he was caught at long-off by Stanley off Tom Bailey.

That wicket ended the Kent innings with Balderson (3-54) the best and most successful Lancashire bowler.

Despite frequent appeals, Wells and Jennings batted with increasing confidence in the 38-over evening session.

Wells reached his 50 off 97 balls, finishing unbeaten on 57, while Bailey was still to score at the close.

Steven Croft, Lancashire’s interim head coach, said afterwards: “I think today was a really good day. Yesterday, straight after lunch, we just let it slip a little bit.

“We had to chase and claw the game back a little bit but today, we had a really good day. Our patience got rewarded.

“When it came to bat, I thought Keats and Wellsy had a really good opening stand there of 100.

“There’s nothing more you can ask for, really. We lost one (wicket) at the end, but we’re in a great spot.

“I think it’s one of the wickets you have to be patient with, it seems to have a little bit less bounce than last year.

“Whether that’s good or not, we’re not too sure. I think to be patient on that wicket is the way to go; obviously, you’ve got to build a good foundation.

“I thought Mitch Stanley did really well for his first go in first-class cricket.

“He’s been with us now for 18 months. We’ve seen a lot of him in the second team this year and he’s done really well.

“He’s been up to the task and I thought he did really well today and (was) a bit unlucky not to get one or two more.

“On a pretty docile pitch, he was still getting it through which is great to see.

“We’re on the field first and foremost tomorrow and (the aim is) to build a good platform. It is a quick scoring ground usually here.

“The pitch is a little bit on the slow side but if we do get a good foundation, we can start dictating how we want to play.

“I think we’re in a really good position. We’ve played some good cricket.

“We want to win every game we play and if we can’t win it, we want to be on the right side of the draw as well.

“I think, by our own standards, we’ve been a little bit short of that at times this year. Hopefully, we can turn the corner.”