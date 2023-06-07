The club’s Under-18s said a fond farewell to the Blackpool and District Youth Football League by doing the double.

We reported last month how the club retained the Hogan Cup in a thrilling final at Bloomfield Road … but that was only the start of the drama as Poulton went on to pip FY Academy for the league title.

Poulton Town Under-18s did the league and cup double

The cup final was dramatic enough as Poulton played most of the game with 10 men.

They still secured a 1-1 draw against Bispham JFF Blades Whites and went on to win the trophy on penalties.

Fin Marsh gave Poulton the lead in the showpiece and later grabbed the matchwinning penalty as his side converted all five.

At that point, Poulton still had four league games to play and knew they would have to win them all to land the title.

Poulton Town Under-18s long-service award winners Regan Malone (left) and Thomas Powl

With all four fixtures to be played in the space of 11 days, including a rematch with a Blades Whites side looking to avenge their cup final defeat, the coaching staff knew the team’s determination and resilience would be tested to the limit if they were to be crowned champions.

After winning the first three, it all came down to the final game against Clifton Rangers, who were holding Poulton 2-2 at half-time.

Poulton were not to be denied, running out 6-2 winners to record a 22nd victory from 24 league games – they lost only one – and take the title by a single point.

Whatever their achievements, there will always be a tinge of sadness for any team ending its youth football journey and some of those at Poulton Town have been together for 14 years.

Long service awards were presented to two players, Regan Malone and Thomas Powl, who joined the club as under-fives in 2009.

Players and parents thanked the coaching staff of Stephen Malone, Andy Powl, Scott Barton, Nigel Laycock and Tom Nassari for all their efforts and encouragement, with thanks also to sponsors The Pork Shop and Ashvin Metals.

