England star Eleanor Cardwell helps Blackpool Netball Club to huge win

With both sides battling for a place in the National Premier play-offs, the BNC Prem team could call on the services of Blackpool-born Manchester Thunder and England goal shooter Eleanor Cardwell.

Chester made sure they had a big crowd behind them but Blackpool were unfazed by the amazing atmosphere.

The Blackpool team with Eleanor Cardwell (back, third left)

Cardwell was in the starting seven and opened the scoring as the teams went goal for goal in the early stages.

Bekah Aspin won the first turnover but Chester won some of their own. However, when Blackpool upped the intensity they went on a run of five goals to end the first quarter 17-14 ahead.

Aspin and Rach Leech restricted Chester’s shooting chances, while Blackpool’s patience and precision in attack saw them open up a 34-25 half-time lead.

Another Cardwell goal started the second half and Blackpool continued to force errors as they increased their lead further.

Chester’s physicality saw a couple of players cautioned, while the shooting of Bramhall and Cardwell remained consistent as a run of six goals left Blackpool 54-40 ahead after the third quarter.

With player of the match Aspin back at wing defence for the final quarter, Sarah Hardman came on at GK and made some important tips to interrupt Chester’s flow of play.

Both teams kept the intensity high and Blackpool’s hard work was rewarded with a 67-57 win.

The Blackpool Champs team were also away to a tough Bury side in the North West Regional League.

A dominant start saw Blackpool’s run of six goals help them into an 11-7 lead after the first quarter.

Bury found their groove with a run of five in the second quarter but Blackpool held on for an 18-16 half-time lead.

Blackpool had to adjust quickly to the introduction of new players and Bury took advantage to take a 34-28 lead into the final quarter.

Tired legs and unforced errors cost Blackpool in the end as Bury won 48-37, though everyone gave their all. Cody Willis took all the player of the match awards and had a great game out of position.