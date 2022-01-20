Eleanor Cardwell and England miss out on netball glory after fine Quad Series for Blackpool star

It was another strong international series for Manchester Thunder goal shooter Cardwell, who started all four matches for the Roses.

But coach Jess Thirlby admitted her England side “ran out of steam”, conceding 18 goals in the final quarter, having led at the end of the first three.

Eleanor Cardwell started all four matches for England in the Quad Series

The teams had warmed up the previous day by playing out a thrilling 48-48 draw in their final group game.

It was a dead rubber as both nations had already qualified for the final courtesy of convincing wins over New Zealand, who finished third, and South Africa.

In that match it was Australia who led after the first three quarters only for England to fight back in the final session.

The 27-year-old Cardwell was again to the fore, though it was fellow attacker Helen Housby who scored England's equalising goal in the final second of the match.

However, it would be Australia when went on to secure the Quad title for the sixth time.