Blackpool's Eleanor Cardwell aids Vitality Roses to consecutive Quad Series wins

The tournament, at London’s Copper Box Arena, sees the Roses meet South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.

Two matches were played over the weekend with Cardwell firstly helping the Roses to a 71-47 defeat of South Africa on Saturday.

That was followed by a 49-46 victory against New Zealand on Sunday afternoon.

Eleanor Cardwell in action for the Vitality Roses at the weekend

Cardwell was named in the goal shooter’s position against South Africa as the Roses posted the biggest margin of victory in the competition’s history.

She opened the scoring but South Africa began to capitalise on a few mistakes to trail 16-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Cardwell was replaced going into the second quarter, which saw the Roses pull clear to lead 37-24 at half-time.

They stretched that advantage further in the third quarter, moving 53-36 in front going into the final period.

The Roses won the final quarter as well, Cardwell helping to extend their advantage to 24 goals by full-time.

That match was followed by the game between Australia and New Zealand, won 53-39 by Australia.

They followed that up with a 60-40 defeat of South Africa in Sunday’s first match before the Roses came up against New Zealand.

Cardwell was named as a substitute for the encounter, which saw the Roses forced into a fightback after falling behind by eight goals early on.

Having trailed 16-10 in the opening quarter, the Roses battled back to level at 25-25 by half-time.

The third quarter saw them pull ahead, opening up a 39-36 lead.

Although New Zealand applied pressure in the final quarter, the Roses retained their three-goal advantage come full-time.

They are back in action on Tuesday evening with the final group game against Australia (7.30pm).

That follows the match between New Zealand and South Africa (5.30pm).