Blackpool's Eleanor Cardwell helps England netball team to historic defeat of New Zealand
Blackpool’s Eleanor Cardwell played a key role as England’s netball team posted a first series victory in New Zealand.
England defeated the Silver Ferns 49-45 in Friday’s deciding game after levelling the best-of-three series earlier this week.
Read More
The world champion hosts began well, capitalising on England turnovers to open up a 10-goal lead at 26-16 by half-time.
However, Cardwell was introduced at the break and the Manchester Thunder star impressed with a faultless shooting display.
The 26-year-old helped England cut their deficit to four goals, trailing 36-32 going into the final quarter.
Having edged in front with 10 minutes left, Jess Thirlby’s players then held on to claim a stunning victory in Christchurch.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here