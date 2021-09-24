Blackpool's Eleanor Cardwell helps England netball team to historic defeat of New Zealand

Blackpool’s Eleanor Cardwell played a key role as England’s netball team posted a first series victory in New Zealand.

By Gavin Browne
Friday, 24th September 2021, 11:03 am
Updated Friday, 24th September 2021, 11:04 am

England defeated the Silver Ferns 49-45 in Friday’s deciding game after levelling the best-of-three series earlier this week.

Read More

Read More
Blackpool's Eleanor Cardwell helps England netball team to stunning win over wor...

The world champion hosts began well, capitalising on England turnovers to open up a 10-goal lead at 26-16 by half-time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Eleanor Cardwell had a key role in England's series-deciding victory

However, Cardwell was introduced at the break and the Manchester Thunder star impressed with a faultless shooting display.

The 26-year-old helped England cut their deficit to four goals, trailing 36-32 going into the final quarter.

Having edged in front with 10 minutes left, Jess Thirlby’s players then held on to claim a stunning victory in Christchurch.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here