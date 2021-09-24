Blackpool's Eleanor Cardwell helps England netball team to historic defeat of New Zealand

England defeated the Silver Ferns 49-45 in Friday’s deciding game after levelling the best-of-three series earlier this week.

The world champion hosts began well, capitalising on England turnovers to open up a 10-goal lead at 26-16 by half-time.

Eleanor Cardwell had a key role in England's series-deciding victory

However, Cardwell was introduced at the break and the Manchester Thunder star impressed with a faultless shooting display.

The 26-year-old helped England cut their deficit to four goals, trailing 36-32 going into the final quarter.

Having edged in front with 10 minutes left, Jess Thirlby’s players then held on to claim a stunning victory in Christchurch.