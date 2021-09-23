Blackpool's Eleanor Cardwell helps England netball team to stunning win over world champions in New Zealand

The Vitality Roses' historic 45-55 win at the Christchurch Arena levelled the three-match series to set up a decider at the same venue on Friday.

Cardwell, the 26-year-old Manchester Thunder star, started at goal attack as head coach Jess Thirlby made changes after Monday's six-goal defeat in the series opener.

Eleanor Cardwell in action for England in the second match of their series in New Zealand

A tight first half ended all square at 14-14 after the Silver Ferns had edged 10-7 ahead after the opening quarter.

England moved ahead for the first time in the third quarter, which they ended with a three-goal lead.

The tourists took control against the world champions in the closing quarter, extending their lead and running the clock down to prove that New Zealand can be beaten on home soil.