Elf and fitness in South Shore Academy festive fundraiser

More than 300 pupils and staff from the St Annes Road school took part in the festive charity event.

Each participant raised money by dancing, walking or running for two miles.

Just some of the participants in the South Shore Academy Elf Run

South Shore’s Amy Leach told The Gazette: “The event was to help raise vital funds for our area’s most fragile children and their families, who need expert care and support this Christmas.”