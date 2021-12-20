Elf and fitness in South Shore Academy festive fundraiser
South Shore Academy’s traditional Elf Run raised over £600 for Brian House Children’s Hospice.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 12:30 pm
Read More
Read MoreSt Nicholas and Waterloo school football teams to represent Blackpool in Lancash...
More than 300 pupils and staff from the St Annes Road school took part in the festive charity event.
Each participant raised money by dancing, walking or running for two miles.
South Shore’s Amy Leach told The Gazette: “The event was to help raise vital funds for our area’s most fragile children and their families, who need expert care and support this Christmas.”
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here