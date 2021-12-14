St Nicholas and Waterloo school football teams to represent Blackpool in Lancashire County finals

Over 100 young footballers took part as the mixed and girls’ competitions marked the return of the Blackpool School Games.

Having been staged virtually in the pandemic, the face-to-face – or, in this case, shinpad-to-shinpad – school sport action was back.

Winners Waterloo Primary

The mixed team competition saw Anchorsholme, Baines Endowed, Bispham Endowed, Boundary, Layton, Moor Park, Norbreck, Roseacre, St John Vianney’s, St Nicholas, Thames and Waterloo cross the white line for a series of group fixtures, with a place at the Lancashire County Finals waiting for the winning team.

After a morning of outstanding skills, the players from St Nicholas were triumphant and secured their place in the next stage of the county pathway competition.

After a day’s rest for the event organisers from Active Blackpool, it was time for the girls to take centre stage as Baines Endowed, Boundary, Holy Family, Moor Park, St John Vianney’s, St Nicholas and Waterloo faced off on a chilly afternoon in Stanley Park.

The event was the perfect way to celebrate the FA Girls’ Football Programme that Active Blackpool leads, as many of the players had been involved in school sessions.

The St Nicholas team

It didn’t take long for the players to forget about the cold weather as the pace intensified on the pitch, though spectators resorted to some dubious touchline dancing to fend away the shivers.

The event came to a celebratory close with cheers for the players from Waterloo, who came out on top and joined St Nicholas as part of Team Blackpool for the County Finals.

Active Lives development manager and School Games organiser Dave Rohman said: “Thanks to all the footballers for their effort, commitment and sporting behaviour at both events, which will hopefully kickstart our events programme for the remainder of the school year.

“Thanks must also go to the fantastic referees from Blackpool FC Community Trust as they kept the games flowing to ensure that the schools had the best experience possible.

“We can’t wait to see St Nicholas and Waterloo representing Team Blackpool at the Lancashire County Finals and we will be cheering them all on.”