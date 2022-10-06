Eleanor Cardwell of Blackpool is England star player in netball win over Uganda

The 27-year-old's composure in front of the net was key to victory in Nottingham for an England side much changed from the one which missed out on the Commonwealth Games medals this summer.

Manchester Thunder star Cardwell, who will play for Adelaide Thunderbirds in Australia next year, started at goal shooter and helped England to build up a 16-11 lead after the first quarter.

Eleanor Cardwell was a key player at goal shooter and goal attack for England in their series-opener against Uganda

Cardwell was not distracted by the sight of fellow shooter Proscovia Peace, from Surrey Storm, playing in goal for the African nation, who fought back strongly to lead 28-25 at half-time.

As Cardwell moved back to goal attack for the second half, England dug deep and took a 42-37 lead into the final quarter before closing out the victory.

The England team included five debutants and coach Jess Thirlby said: "I couldn't be prouder of the girls who stepped on court for the first time."