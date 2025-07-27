Beau Greaves chases a third straight Betfred Women's World Matchplay title Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

The 2025 Betfred Women’s World Matchplay will take place this afternoon, as reigning champion Beau Greaves chases a third consecutive title at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

The fourth edition of the £25,000 event will be televised live on Sky Sports and through the PDC’s global broadcast partners.

The eight-player field consists of players from the rolling 12-month PDC Women’s Series rankings, as Greaves headlines a star-studded cast on the Fylde coast.

Top seed Greaves defeated Fallon Sherrock to triumph in last year’s showpiece and the 21-year-old will begin her bid for a hat-trick of titles against Finland’s Kirsi Viinikainen.

Fallon Sherrock won the inaugural Betfred Women's World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens in 2022 Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Viinikainen claimed her maiden Women’s Series crown back in March and will make history by becoming the first Scandinavian representative to compete in the Women’s World Matchplay.

Greaves makes her Winter Gardens return as the overwhelming title favourite, having won each of the last five PDC Women’s Series events; a winning run spanning 32 matches.

“I seem to be quite comfortable on that stage,” admitted Greaves, also a winner of three Winmau Development Tour titles and two Challenge Tour events this year.

“I’ve played a lot of games on this stage so I should be used to it by now!

“This is a tournament we all look forward to. It is great for the women’s game and I’m really excited to be back.

“This is what you play on the Women’s Series circuit all year for, so it would be amazing to win this title again.

“I think if I’m able to relax and get going then I will be tough to beat, but it’s darts – you never know what is going to happen on the day.”

Sherrock won the tournament’s inaugural staging in 2022 and the Milton Keynes trailblazer will kick off her campaign against newcomer Gemma Hayter in a standout quarter-final clash.

Hayter has made impressive progress over the last 18 months, winning a brace of titles in 2024 before featuring in two of the year’s opening four finals to confirm her big stage debut.

Sherrock, meanwhile, is one of only two ever-presents in this year’s Women’s World Matchplay field.

She will hope her wealth of big stage experience pays dividends in her latest Blackpool bid.

“I’m really looking forward to being back at the World Matchplay,” insisted the former Grand Slam quarter-finalist.

“This is one of the biggest titles I’ve ever won and it’s always special to represent the women’s game here in Blackpool.

“I’m trying to go back to basics with my game and not put too much pressure on myself – and hopefully that will pay off.

“I think it will be a really good game against Gemma. She is a very good player and we’re both capable of hitting big averages.”

Sherrock is situated in the bottom half of the draw alongside Dutch star Noa-Lynn van Leuven, who is seeded second for her third Women’s World Matchplay appearance.

Van Leuven celebrated back-to-back Women’s Series titles on home soil in Rosmalen back in April and she will play the returning Lorraine Winstanley in her opener.

Winstanley reached the semi-finals of the 2022 event, while van Leuven is chasing her first victory at the Empress Ballroom after back-to-back first round exits in 2023 and 2024.

“I feel good. I feel ready to go out and play my game at this iconic venue,” claimed van Leuven, who has competed at the Grand Slam of Darts and the World Darts Championship over the last year.

“Last year I played a good game against Mikuru (Suzuki) but I lacked a bit of confidence.

“I think I’ve gained a lot of big stage experience now, so hopefully I can bring my A game to the stage this time.

“It’s such a short format, so you have to be at your best from the first dart and it’s important that I start quickly.”

The afternoon’s other quarter-final tie will see three-time semi-finalist Lisa Ashton take on Ireland’s Robyn Byrne, who also reached the last four in 2023.

Lancashire veteran Ashton won the year’s opening Women’s Series event before progressing to a further three finals.

Byrne has also featured in a hat-trick of finals across the course of the campaign to secure her Blackpool return.

The semi-finals and final will also take place in a bumper afternoon session at the Winter Gardens, with the winner set to qualify for the 2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts and the 2025/26 Paddy Power World Darts Championship.