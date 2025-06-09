Beau Greaves is the top seed for the Betfred Women's World Matchplay in Blackpool Photo: Mark Robinson/PDC

Beau Greaves will open her defence of the 2025 Betfred Women’s World Matchplay against Finland’s Kirsi Viinikainen, after the eight-player line-up for next month’s event was finalised.

The fourth staging of the £25,000 event will be held on the afternoon of Sunday, July 27 at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens – and will be televised live on Sky Sports and through the PDC’s global broadcast partners.

Greaves will headline a star-studded line-up at the Empress Ballroom, which also features 2022 champion Fallon Sherrock and former PDC Tour Card holder Lisa Ashton.

The field comprises eight players from a one-year Order of Merit based on PDC Women’s Series earnings across 28 tournaments since last July, with Greaves returning to Blackpool as the top seed.

The 21-year-old has once again dominated the PDC Women’s Series circuit in 2025, winning 10 titles – including each of the last five in an incredible winning run of 32 matches.

Greaves will now begin her bid for a third consecutive Women’s World Matchplay crown against newcomer Viinikainen, who claimed her maiden Women’s Series title back in March.

The draw was confirmed following the conclusion of Event 16 with second seed Noa-Lynn van Leuven taking on Lorraine Winstanley, who returns to Blackpool for the first time since 2022.

Elsewhere, Sherrock and Ashton will maintain their ever-present records in Blackpool, with 2024 runner-up Sherrock pitted against debutant Gemma Hayter.

Sherrock prevailed in the tournament’s inaugural staging three years ago, while Hayter has made sustained progress over the last 18 months which includes a brace of Women’s Series titles in 2024.

The other quarter-final clash will see four-time Lakeside women’s champion Ashton go head-to-head with Ireland’s Robyn Byrne, a semi-finalist in the 2023 edition.

The winner on the Fylde coast will also qualify for November’s Grand Slam of Darts and the 2025/26 World Darts Championship.

A top prize of £10,000 is also on offer, while the runner-up wins £5,000, the beaten semi-finalists £2,500 and the losing quarter-finalists £1,250.

Matches will be over the best of seven legs in the quarter-finals before moving up to nine for the semi-finals and 11 for the final.