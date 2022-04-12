Danny Lamb and Lancashire determined to go one better in County Championship

The Red Rose start their campaign with a trip to Kent on May 15, after recently returning from their pre-season trip to Dubai.

Lamb states the squad can learn from the vital moments during last year’s campaign, as they fell just short of the title.

Danny Lamb says Lancashire are "desperate" to go one better this season

He said: “I’m very excited, it’s been a long winter, so we are all itching to get ready to go and hopefully we can expand on last year. After the disappointing end, where we thought we had won it, all the lads are desperate to go one better.

“We did really well but looking back and reflecting on it, there were key moments in the season, like the Nottinghamshire game, where I think we could’ve really done something there.

“When you leave it to other results, you’re not in control of it. I think we can definitely be in control of our own destiny come September.

“I want to win trophies, that’s the key, especially after coming so close last year. We’ve also made T20 Finals Day a couple times recently, so I would like to win at least one trophy, and I don’t see why we can’t.”

Lamb hopes Lancashire can make it an entertaining year for all of their fans, and says he is pleased by the fact that there shouldn’t be any extra hurdles caused by the pandemic throughout this season.

“Cricket during Covid was a bit of a nightmare,” he added.

“People were testing positive left, right and centre. People being subbed in and subbed out, with games being called off. Hopefully now we can just draw a line under it and crack on as normal.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for everyone. Hopefully we can entertain and put bums on seats.