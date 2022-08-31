Costs of bike racing see Richie Harrision of Fleetwood change track

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richie and his Alan Edwards Racing Team have pulled their Kawasaki ZX10R 1000cc machine out of this year's No Limits Racing Pirelli Super Series.

But the season isn't over for Myerscough College sports lecturer Harrison, who will continue to ride his own 600cc Honda Hornet.

The costs of running the 100cc Kawasaki were too great for Fleetwood racer Richie Harrison and his team Picture: COLIN PORT IMAGES

Harrison first rode the Kawasaki for the Edwards Team in the 1000cc Super Series last year, finishing eighth.

Harrison said: “With the ever-rising costs of running the Alan Edwards Racing Kawasaki ZX10R, the decision has been made that we are ending the season early.

“It is disappointing but the costs of tyres, bills and having two meetings in a month are crippling, and trying to remain anywhere close to competitive has been very difficult.

“We would like to thank all of the Alan Edwards Racing sponsors and associates for getting us this far. You really don't know how much it means to us.

“When Alan asked me to ride his ZX10R, there was no where else I would rather be. It's been a fantastic opportunity and has definitely brought my racing on being in the 1000cc class. I can't thank Alan enough for that.”

Twice a runner-up in Thundersport GB (2017 and 2018), Harrison is returning to that series for selected events this season and competed in Anglesey this month.

He added: “It's back to basics for us and we plan on competing in a couple of events on board the 1998 Honda Hornet within the Thundersport GB Steelframe or Pre-Injection 600cc series. We hoped it would be a nice way of saying thanks for all the support.

Richie's Myerscough colleague Ryan Garside, also from Fleetwood, will drive the Kawasaki for the Edwards team next season.

Team owner Edwards said: “It’s been a hard couple of seasons racing with the 1000 super series against some of the top British riders but I think we did ourselves proud.

“This season seen us in the top-10 of the premier class but we had to stop due to costs.