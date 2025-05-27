Chance for Fylde tennis enthusiasts to have a ball in Dubai

​​Young Fylde tennis enthusiasts are invited to take part in an exciting scheme which could result in all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai.

The Lytham and St Annes tennis clubs are both taking part in the Ball Kid Project, run by Blackpool’s Steve Riley for boys and girls aged 12-14.

Over four weeks in June, the selected applicants will receive professional training in teamwork, communication, on-court movement, focus, agility and confidence to operate as Ball Kids on finals days at both clubs.

A place at the Dubai Tennis Championships awaits the winner of the Ball Kid Project at St Annes TC and Lytham TC

The big day at Lytham Tennis Club is on Sunday, July 20 and at St Annes Tennis Club on Saturday September 6.

The outstanding Ball Kid will also win the grand prize of a trip to Dubai for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships next February.

The winner, accompanied by a parent or guardian, will train at the world-renowned CF Tennis Academy to represent their local club on the global stage.

It's free to get involved and anyone interested should email co-ordinator Steve at [email protected], stating the child's age, name and the club at which they would like to take part.

Steve told the Express: “I have been involved in the Ball Kid programme for over 20 years in Dubai and it is great to give local kids this opportunity.”

His charity, SR Sports Foundation Ltd, is dedicated to raising funds to enable individuals and communities to grow through sport. Steve's company helped to develop the first Padel courts in the North West at Lowther.