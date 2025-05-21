New padel tennis facilities proposed for the Village Hotel at Blackpool

Proposals for a Blackpool hotel to provide facilities for one of the fastest growing sports in the world have been lodged with planners in the resort.

An application has been submitted to Blackpool Council for the creation of five padel courts within an enclosure at the Village Hotel, on East Park Drive.

The project would see the new courts being set up on land currently occupied by three tennis courts which are currently unused and in a state of disrepair, with a canopy shelter structure and replacement surrounding fencing.

Proposals have been lodged to create padel tennis facilities at the Village Hotel, Blackpool | National World

The applicants are VUR Village Trading No. 1 Limited 'Village', part of Village Hotels, which operates 33 hotels across the UK.

A planning statement by Pegasus Group, on behalf of the application, said: “Padel has gained significant popularity in the UK in recent years. From 2019-2023, the number of padel courts increased by 600%, reaching 350 in 20231 .

“The sport has gained attention from celebrities and influencers which further boosts its appeal. Additionally, padel does not require high physical fitness, making it suitable for all age groups. Beyond its athletic aspects, it is a highly sociable and entertaining activity.

“The proposed development will be constructed on the existing unused tennis court and will extend the padel offer to nearby local communities in Blackpool and increase the variety of sport facilities in the locality. “

Padel tennis courts could be established at the Village Hotel, Blackpool, if plans get the green light | Third party

The report adds: “There is no private dwelling in the vicinity and therefore the proposals are unlikely to cause any negative impact to residential amenities, in terms of noise, air quality and light pollution. “

The North West’s first padel tennis centre was launched at Lytham’s Lowther Gardens in May 2022.

What is padel tennis?

Padel, often referred to as padel tennis, is a racquet sport that combines elements of tennis, squash, and badminton. It's played on a smaller, enclosed court, and players use solid racquets (rather than strung racquets like in tennis). The walls of the court are also part of the game, allowing players to bounce the ball off them.

The proposals are now awaiting a decision from planners.