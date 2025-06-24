Josh Bohannon was one of three Lancashire batters to reach a century against Kent at Blackpool Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Centuries by Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon and Ashton Turner have given Lancashire a chance of defeating Kent on the final day of their Rothesay County Championship match at Blackpool.

Replying to the visitors’ 374, Lancashire – seeking a first red-ball win of the season – were 639-9 at the close after a day in which their batsmen savaged Daniel Bell-Drummond’s attack.

Wells made 152, Bohannon 124 and Turner a career-best 154 on a day when their county amassed the highest total in matches between the sides.

Lancashire will go into the final day with a lead of 265 and the decision facing stand-in skipper James Anderson is whether to declare overnight or club a few more runs before trying to force a win on a docile surface.

In a first session slightly curtailed by a light shower, Lancashire added 105 runs in 30.5 overs for the loss of nightwatchman Tom Bailey, who had made 25 before he was LBW to Joey Evison.

Otherwise, the highlight of the morning was Wells reaching his third first-class century for Lancashire against Kent when he reverse-swept Jack Leaning to the third-man boundary.

However, the first session proved to be merely the prelude to an even more severe assault on the Kent bowling.

After taking 24 balls to get off the mark, Bohannon reached his 50 off a further 78 deliveries.

In the next over, Wells lost the ball when he walloped Matt Parkinson for a six over the wall at the South End to bring up his 150.

However, Wells tried to repeat his previous stroke next ball and was well caught by Wes Agar at long-off.

That dismissal ended the opener’s enterprising 136-run stand with Bohannon and left his side still 71 runs shy of Kent’s first innings total.

Turner joined Bohannon and they put on a further 174 either side of tea, the former reaching his century off 117 balls.

Bohannon had earlier reached his off 191 balls, but was eventually caught by Agar off Leaning for 124.

Matty Hurst was bowled for 21 late in the day by Evison, who finished with 3-61 from 21 overs on a day when he had plainly been the pick of the Kent attack.

Eight overs before the close, Turner was caught at long-off by Leaning off Parkinson before Michael Jones fell to the same combination for 41.

That left the leg-spinner with figures of 3-188 from 35 overs before Jaydn Denly also took two late wickets, dismissing Chris Green (20) and Mitch Stanley (2).

Speaking afterwards, Turner said: “It’s always fun to get some runs, it doesn’t always work out like that.

“To be able to make my debut for Lancashire, it’s an immensely proud club with a lot of history.

“To be part of that list of first-class players for the county, I’m very proud of that achievement.

“Secondly, to be able to be a part of what was an amazing day for the club, there were contributions throughout the batting order.

“I think we put the Kent bowlers under some pressure and the fielders under a lot of pressure all day.

“On what’s been a pretty docile wicket, we now find ourselves in a position where if we bowl really well tomorrow, we’ve a chance to win the game.

“I’ve fielded the last couple of days and I saw at times it could be a nice place to bat. We also saw it was spinning a bit.

“Once you get the pace of the wicket and are able to adjust to the conditions, it can get a little bit easier as you spend a little bit of time out there.

“Going into tomorrow, we’re going to hope that it continues to spin.

“I think that’ll be a big part of the way forward for us and how we’re going to win this game. Hopefully we can get a little bit of inconsistent spin.

“We’re going to have attacking fields for most of the day, I would suspect. With that, hopefully there will come some opportunities.

“Then it comes down to a little bit of luck on the day. Can you find the edge?

“As a fielding unit, it’s our job to take the opportunities. We might create 10 chances and it’s up to us to try and take them all.”