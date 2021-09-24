Brian Rose tips Blackpool teenage boxer to be a knockout in professional ranks

Jake Abrol made a successful start to his career in Bolton earlier this month, taking just two rounds to knock out 32-fight Croatian veteran Ivan Njegac.

Aged just 18, Abrol enjoyed a stellar amateur career fighting with his dad Andy’s Sharpstyle Boxing gym.

The super-lightweight won a host of trophies and belts and Rose – who fights former pound-for-pound great Sergio Martinez tomorrow – is fully expecting him to transfer those skills into the pro game.

“I got bronze at the European Cadets and he got silver, so he did slightly better than me there,” Rose joked.

“His amateur career was great, so as long as he stays focused and stays away from that Blackpool life, which I’m sure his dad will make sure he does, then he’ll go all the way.

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart, I hope he does go all the way because he’s the future of Blackpool. He’s the one carrying the torch.

“If anyone’s going to have those big nights at the Winter Gardens again like I did, it will be him.

“We’ve certainly got the next British champion from Blackpool on our hands, but hopefully it will be the first world champion too.”

Abrol wasn’t the only debutant from Blackpool to make a successful first venture into the ring a fortnight ago.

His gym mate, Tyrone Bowen-Price, also made a winning start, knocking out Craig Sumners in two rounds in a Blackpool derby.

In normal circumstances Rose would have made the short journey to watch the Blackpool lads in action, but with his upcoming fight, he wasn’t able to risk it.

“I just want to congratulate Jake and Tyrone on their victories,” the former British champion told The Gazette.

“I wanted to go and watch the fights, but I couldn’t risk getting Covid with my fight coming up.

“I did ring his dad Andy to explain the situation and thankfully they totally understood.”

The same weekend also saw Fleetwood prospect Dan Catlin suffer the first defeat of his career.

The middleweight, who had won his previous seven fights, was knocked out by Nathan Junor, who claimed the second win of his career.