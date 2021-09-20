Blackpool boxer Brian Rose targets career-best win against legendary Sergio Martinez

‘The Lion’ is in Madrid this weekend to challenge the former world champion, who came out of retirement last year after a six-year hiatus.

The Argentine (53-3-2) is now 46, but even taking his age into consideration, Rose believes a victorythis Saturday, September 25, shouldn’t be underestimated.

Brian Rose is preparing for 'bursts of brilliance' from his 46-year-old Spanish opponent

“It would probably be the best victory a fighter from Blackpool has ever had,” Rose told The Gazette.

“I know he’s ageing, but to have his name on your record would be unbelievable.

“Beating a former pound-for-pound great and former two-weight world champion would certainly be the best win of my career.

“I am looking forward to getting the win and seeing what comes after it, because it could be huge for me.

“He’s ranked third by the WBA, which is third in the world in my eyes. Stranger things have happened, I could even get another world title shot.”

Martinez called it quits in 2014 after losing his world title fight against Miguel Cotto.

However, the middleweight, who now resides in Spain, returned last year with two knockout wins.

While Rose concedes Martinez is no longer the fighter he was during his prime, he still possesses plenty of threats.

“I’m expecting him to be amazing and absolutely brilliant, but in little bursts. Probably two or three bursts a round,” the 36-year-old added.

“I watched his two fights in 2020 and he looked great, but for five or 10 seconds a round.

“His reflexes aren’t as good as they used to be, he carries his hands low and I don’t think he can rely on his head movement as much now.

“I’m expecting him to be good in glimpses, but I just know I’ve got so much left than him in the tank.

“The reason this fight is so interesting is because I’m 36 and people think I’m over the hill and almost finished.

“He’s 46 and his better days are certainly behind him, so that’s why the fight is so interesting.”

Rose has made a few tweaks to his schedule, which the middleweight hopes will pay off in the ring.

One of those is using a running coach, which Rose has credited with making him feel much fitter.

“Everyone says it’s the best camp they’ve ever had, it’s the old cliché,” he said.

“I know I’m a little bit older now but I’ve taken on a running coach in Dave Mendonca, who has been great.

“I’m doing things so much differently. I’m running on a track every Wednesday and Saturday, I’ve done everything right and dieted so hard.

“For the last two or three years, I’ve been kidding myself I think because I’ve been having little cheats on my diet and probably not training as hard as I should have for these big fights.

“I’ve been finding it hard to get myself motivated for certain fights, the little six rounders, but I feel amazing now and that’s the honest truth.

“My weight is good, I feel really fit, but I think it’s the running that is making the difference.”