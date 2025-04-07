Brad Rea saw another fight fall through last week Picture: On Trend Photography

Brad Rea has bemoaned his recent ill luck after seeing a second fight fall through within the space of only six weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sharpstyle Boxing Gym fighter had stepped in at three days’ notice to challenge Daniel Dos Santos for the EBU light-heavyweight title last Friday.

Rea took on the fight at York Hall after the withdrawal of Shakan Pitters, who was originally due to face Dos Santos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Dos Santos then pulled out of the pfight and left Rea kicking his heels again after similar frustration earlier this year.

The 27-year-old had been due to face Constantino Nanga on the undercard of February’s fight between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol in Riyadh.

That was called off after the Swedish fighter was forced to pull out with an injury he picked up in training.

Speaking to The Stomping Ground YouTube channel, Rea said: “I’m a bit lost for words to be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just can’t believe it’s happened again, I thought it was some kind of sick joke.

“I just need a little bit of luck and I’m getting absolutely none at the moment, but it is what it is.

“I’ve just got to crack on, get back in the gym and, hopefully, something’s going to come up and, hopefully, someone’s going to want to fight me in the end.

“I don’t know what all the fuss is about because I’m not that scary! Someone’s going to fight me eventually aren’t they?”

Rea later added on X: “I give my absolute life and soul to this game, sacrifice so much and it really is so difficult to take that this has happened to me again.”