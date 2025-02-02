Boxer Rea Earns Place in February Riyadh Ring

Boxer Brad Rea is keenly anticipating ‘the chance of a lifetime to perform on the big stage’ as he prepares to travel to Saudi Arabia to box Swedish fighter Constantino Nanga on February 22nd on the latest instalment of what’s come to be marketed as the Riyadh Season. Rea and Nanga are on the undercard of an encounter between Russian-born Canadian Artur Beterbiev and California-based Russian Dimitri Bivol for the light heavyweight world title of four different sanctioning bodies.

‘I didn't ask who, I didn't ask how much, I just said yes!’ said Rea. ‘I’ve been training for this since I was ten years old. The call didn’t exactly come out of the blue. I’ve had a rollercoaster career as a pro boxer but and often felt that other boxers avoided me. Others have said so. Sometimes I felt forgotten about. I’m not going to Riyadh just to make up the numbers. I'm planning to show the world what I'm capable of. But it’s also my big challenge as Nanga is a formidable opponent trained by Lennox Lewis. We’re heading out on 15th February so a week to acclimatise to the heat after a wet Lancashire winter and there will also be media commitments and training to keep up with.’

Rea is currently Commonwealth Silver light heavyweight title belt holder following his third-round knockout of Adam Hepple last November. Going by the moniker of ‘Sting’ Rea, Brad began his professional career in September 2018 following a distinguished amateur record which saw him win 74 of 98 matches. He’s lost just one of his twenty-two paid bouts and has stopped his opponent in his last five matches including his defeat of Hepple in the third of a scheduled ten. Nanga at twenty-eight a year Rea’s senior is undefeated in twelve professional fights since 2021 with the Riyadh fight being his second ten rounder and Rea’s third.

Rea is originally from Stretford and retains strong links with Greater Manchester but has now been training at Sharpstyle Boxing Gym under Andy Abrol for sixteen months and describes himself as a ‘Lancashire boxer through and through’. Abrol is optimistic about Rea’s chances. ‘He’s racked up some quality performances in his new light heavyweight division. On paper Rea versus Nanga is a genuine 50/50 fight giving both boxers the chance to showcase their talents competing on a thrilling top-level card. He absolutely deserves this.’

Brad Rea in Knockout Action Against Adam Hepple

‘I’m putting boxers in my division on notice. 2025 will be the year of The Sting!’ concluded Rea. Those interested in offering sponsorship should contact Rea at Bradley ‘The Sting’ Rea – Professional Boxer on Facebook or by e-mail to [email protected] .