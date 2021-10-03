Blackpool's Shelly Woods earns a top-six finish at the London Marathon

The 35-year-old triple Paralympics medallist, who has won the London spectacular twice, recorded a time of 1:50.11.

A week earlier, Woods had also finished sixth in the Berlin Marathon in 1:42.36, her best time for the distance in a decade.

This year’s race was started by Woods’ fellow Paralympian, Hannah Cockroft, who said: “I trained with Shelly and she trained so well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shelly Woods was in action at the London Marathon

“She had her son just after the Rio Olympic Games, which she sat out, but she’s found her love for it again, she’s found her passion. It’s amazing to see her going out and racing.

“She did the quickest time she’s done in 10 years just last week.”

Woods made a successful return to racing after a three-year break (2016-19) following the birth of son Leo, though she saw her plans disrupted by the pandemic.

This year’s London race was dominated by the Swiss Manuela Schar, who made amends for last year’s surprise defeat to triumph in a time of 1:39.42.

In a sprint finish for the other podium places, the German Merle Menje was second and Woods’ long-time American adversary Tatyana McFadden third.

Fourth place went to the Netherlands’ Nikita den Boer, who won the event last year, when Woods did not finish.