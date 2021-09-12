Blackpool's Shelly Woods claims yet another Great North Run victory

The three-time Paralympic medalist tasted victory in the women’s wheelchair race for the seventh time.

The 35-year-old was first across the line after finishing in a time of 57:01.

It was her first victory in the race since 2014, having finished second when it was last held in 2019.

Shelly Woods won her Great North Run event on Sunday

She had gone into the race in good form, having won the Muller 2021 Marathon at Thruxton earlier this year.

Sean Frame (49:52) won the men’s race as the half-marathon returned to Newcastle.

Marc Scott took the overall title in a time of 61:22, taking a race that had been won by Sir Mo Farah on the last six occasions.

He was followed in by Ed Cheserek (61:31) and Galen Rupp (61:52).

Hellen Obiri was first in the women’s event as she came home in 67:42.

Eilish McColgan (67:48) was second, shining in an event her mother, Liz, won three times during the 1990s, while Charlotte Purdue (68:49) completed the top three.

Postponed in 2020 because of Covid-19, the half-marathon’s comeback was over a route starting and finishing in the city as opposed to its traditional ending in South Shields.