Blackpool Women's cracking cricket win over Leyland

The home side elected to bat and found themselves 22-2 after captain Caroline Blundell was dismissed and then Nat Kaye fell victim to an unlucky run-out.

This brought in Gemma Kennedy and she put on 61 for the third wicket with opener Phoebe Wragg, who smashed through the covers to complete her half-century only to be caught and bowled next ball.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Cricket Club Women defeated Leyland at Fylde CC

Kennedy made 29 and Lyndsey Simpson 40 before Katie Galligan (19 not out) and Hannah Jenkinson (11no) saw Blackpool to a 186-5 total.

Kaye and Galligan opened the bowling for Blackpool, who soon had Leyland in trouble at 17-3.

Wragg then stumped Hannah Snape for 16 but this brought Lancashire starlet Olivia Cunliffe to the crease and she was soon smashing the ball all over Moorland Road.

However, the wickets continued to fall at the other end and Leyland entered the penultimate over needing 13 runs to win with three wickets intact.

Tight bowling by Kennedy ensured only four were scored from it, leaving Simpson to bowl the final over.

Simpson kept Cunliffe off strike until the final two balls. The county player could not achieve the eight runs required and finished unbeaten on 66.