Wins for Blackpool CC Women ahead of Leyland test

The first of those saw Blackpool play their part in a historic match to launch their 40-over campaign.

It was away to Penwortham CC and was the first women and girls' match in that club's 150-year history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Cricket Club Women 2022

The newcomers chose to bat but came up against a red-hot Blackpool attack, who skittled them out for just 25. Lucy Garlick was the pick of the bowlers with 3-10 from her four overs.

Blackpool then reached 26 without loss to record their first ever 10-wicket win.

The opening group game in the T20 Lancashire Cup saw Blackpool visit Tarleton on Sunday.

Put in to bat, Blackpool's openers Phoebe Wragg and skipper Caroline Blundell set the tone by scoring 33 from the opening two overs. Wragg retired unbeaten on 42 and Blundell was caught on the boundary rope for 42.

That brought Nat Kaye to the crease and she smashed an unbeaten 46 from 28 balls as Blackpool set an impressive target of 187-3. They duly wrapped up a 138-run win by dismissing Tarleton for 49 as Milla Brotherwood and Hannah Jenkinson both took three wickets.

Fleetwood CC junior Milla, aged 15, took 3-13 from a four-overs opening spell and captain Blundell said: “Milla deserved her wickets for all her hard work over the winter and at training every week.”

There were two wickets apiece for Katy Galligan and Garlick.