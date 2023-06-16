Blackpool through to T20 finals
Wins on successive evenings over derby rivals St Annes and Fleetwood sealed first place in group A for Blackpool with three wins from four games.
If Tuesday’s eight-wicket home win over St Annes was comfortable, the following day’s victory at Fleetwood was anything but – a five-wicket success clinched off the penultimate ball.
St Annes set a target of 129-7 at Stanley Park, Luke Jardine their top scorer with 27 as professional Shivam Chaudhary took 3-21.
A second-wicket stand of 84 between Chaudhary (51) and skipper Josh Boyne (43 not out) set Blackpool up for a victory sealed at 130-2 with 3.2 overs left.
Blackpool found themselves chasing again at Broadwater, where Fleetwood posted a more challenging 152-6, boosted by Nathan Bend’s unbeaten 36.
Boyne again starred with the bat, sharing 58 for the second wicket with Chaudhary and a winning stand of 45 with Matt Grindley.
The skipper finished unbeaten on 76 in Blackpool's 153-5.
They will be joined by the winners of the other three groups for finals day at a venue to be confirmed on July 9.
Blackpool Women got their T20 campaign underway in LCF division one with a 38-run home win over Leyland 2.
Opener Phoebe Wragg scored 47 in Blackpool’s 156-3 before Leyland were restricted to 118 despite Abi Culshaw carrying her bat for 70.