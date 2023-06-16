News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Emergency services at scene of serious motorbike crash
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Blackpool through to T20 finals

​Blackpool Cricket Club will contest finals day of the Northern Premier League's Readers T20 competition after winning the Fylde coast group in dramatic style.​
By Andy Moore
Published 16th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Blackpool Women storm past Tornadoes

Wins on successive evenings over derby rivals St Annes and Fleetwood sealed first place in group A for Blackpool with three wins from four games.

If Tuesday’s eight-wicket home win over St Annes was comfortable, the following day’s victory at Fleetwood was anything but – a five-wicket success clinched off the penultimate ball.

Josh Boyne led Blackpool's T20 side by exampleJosh Boyne led Blackpool's T20 side by example
Josh Boyne led Blackpool's T20 side by example
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

St Annes set a target of 129-7 at Stanley Park, Luke Jardine their top scorer with 27 as professional Shivam Chaudhary took 3-21.

A second-wicket stand of 84 between Chaudhary (51) and skipper Josh Boyne (43 not out) set Blackpool up for a victory sealed at 130-2 with 3.2 overs left.

Blackpool found themselves chasing again at Broadwater, where Fleetwood posted a more challenging 152-6, boosted by Nathan Bend’s unbeaten 36.

Boyne again starred with the bat, sharing 58 for the second wicket with Chaudhary and a winning stand of 45 with Matt Grindley.

The skipper finished unbeaten on 76 in Blackpool's 153-5.

Hide Ad

They will be joined by the winners of the other three groups for finals day at a venue to be confirmed on July 9.

Hide Ad

Blackpool Women got their T20 campaign underway in LCF division one with a 38-run home win over Leyland 2.

Opener Phoebe Wragg scored 47 in Blackpool’s 156-3 before Leyland were restricted to 118 despite Abi Culshaw carrying her bat for 70.

Related topics:BlackpoolSt AnnesFyldeBroadwaterFleetwood