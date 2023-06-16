Wins on successive evenings over derby rivals St Annes and Fleetwood sealed first place in group A for Blackpool with three wins from four games.

If Tuesday’s eight-wicket home win over St Annes was comfortable, the following day’s victory at Fleetwood was anything but – a five-wicket success clinched off the penultimate ball.

Josh Boyne led Blackpool's T20 side by example

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Annes set a target of 129-7 at Stanley Park, Luke Jardine their top scorer with 27 as professional Shivam Chaudhary took 3-21.

A second-wicket stand of 84 between Chaudhary (51) and skipper Josh Boyne (43 not out) set Blackpool up for a victory sealed at 130-2 with 3.2 overs left.

Blackpool found themselves chasing again at Broadwater, where Fleetwood posted a more challenging 152-6, boosted by Nathan Bend’s unbeaten 36.

Boyne again starred with the bat, sharing 58 for the second wicket with Chaudhary and a winning stand of 45 with Matt Grindley.

The skipper finished unbeaten on 76 in Blackpool's 153-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be joined by the winners of the other three groups for finals day at a venue to be confirmed on July 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Women got their T20 campaign underway in LCF division one with a 38-run home win over Leyland 2.