Hannah Jenkinson scored 79 and there were 50s for both Phoebe Wragg, who retired not out, and Nat Kayed as the visitors piled on 265-5. Wragg and Jenkinson shared 149 for the second wicket.

Tarleton were then dismissed for 72 as Lucy Garlick took 6-20 from eight overs, a record return for a Blackpool bowler in the competition.

Blackpool face Leyland 2 at Stanley Park in the LCF T20 League tonight (6.15pm) as they challenge for silverware on four fronts.

Blackpool Cricket Club Women have made a winning start to 2023

It’s a busy week of men’s T20 too as the decisive Fylde coast group matches are played in the Northern Premier League’s Readers T20 tournament.

Blackpool were due to host St Annes last night before visiting Fleetwood for a 6pm start this evening.

Fleetwood set the pace by beating both Fylde coast neighbours, and they still topped the group at the start of the week despite losing to St Annes by 70 runs last time.

