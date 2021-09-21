Blackpool sharpshooter Eleanor Cardwell can't spare England netball team from defeat in New Zealand series opener

The hosts led after each quarter but the Vitality Roses made them fight for their 48-42 success, drawing level at 38-38 in the final session.

Manchester Thunder attacker Cardwell was rotated up front with Sophie Drakeford-Lewis and George Fisher, and together they shot at 86 per cent accuracy.

Eleanor Cardwell and her England teammates congratulate New Zealand after Monday's match

The series continues with matches on Wednesday and Friday, followed by a further three against Australia next month as England build towards the defence of their Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham next year.

First selected for England in 2016, the 26-year-old Cardwell has won more than 30 caps for her country.