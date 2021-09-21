Blackpool sharpshooter Eleanor Cardwell can't spare England netball team from defeat in New Zealand series opener
Blackpool’s Eleanor Cardwell helped the England netball team to challenge New Zealand in the three-match series opener in Christchurch but could not deny the world champions a narrow victory.
The hosts led after each quarter but the Vitality Roses made them fight for their 48-42 success, drawing level at 38-38 in the final session.
Manchester Thunder attacker Cardwell was rotated up front with Sophie Drakeford-Lewis and George Fisher, and together they shot at 86 per cent accuracy.
The series continues with matches on Wednesday and Friday, followed by a further three against Australia next month as England build towards the defence of their Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham next year.
First selected for England in 2016, the 26-year-old Cardwell has won more than 30 caps for her country.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here.