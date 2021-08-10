Wyre Netball Club impress on national stage

The top four from the north met four qualifiers from the south and Wyre won through to the semi-finals after a tense game against AP Saints, settled by a single goal.

They were defeated by the Eagles team, the eventual winners, and were then beaten in the third-place play-off by Macclesfield, having gone goal for goal with them until the closing seconds.

Wyre Netball Club won through to the national knockout finals in two age groups

Outstanding for Wyre were Chloe Benter, who converted 95 per cent of her shooting chances, and ‘defender of the tournament’ Lottie Lawless.

Wyre Under-13s also qualified for the national knockout at Wolverhampton, having finished runners-up in the Northern Conference.

It was a tough afternoon for Wyre, beaten by eventual runners-up Phoenix and, after a closer game, by Poole.

Wyre did win their final match against Hull club Kingston to finish in seventh place overall.

Notable performances came from centre court engine Eve Bartlett and Tyne Murro, who played out of position in defence but put her body on the line.

Wyre Netball Club will be hosting trials over the coming weeks and potential new members are invited to get in touch.

Head coach Abby Chamberlain can be contacted via [email protected]

Abby is the reigning grassroots coach of the year for England Netball and for the North West.