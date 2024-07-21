Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Defending champion Beau Greaves is looking forward to being back in Blackpool as the 2024 Betfred Women’s World Matchplay takes place on Sunday afternoon.

The third staging of the £25,000 event at the Winter Gardens features an eight-player field from the rolling 12-month PDC Women’s Series Order of Merit.

Top seed Greaves defeated Mikuru Suzuki to triumph on her Women’s World Matchplay debut 12 months ago and starts her defence against Ireland’s Katie Sheldon.

Greaves is the most successful player in the history of the PDC Women’s Series, the 20-year-old having won 23 titles in the last two years with a hat-trick of successes in 2024.

Beau Greaves won the Betfred Women's World Matchplay in Blackpool last year Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

The Doncaster darter also became the first woman to win a Winmau Development Tour title last month.

“I really enjoyed last year and I’m looking forward to being back on that stage,” she said.

“Winning the title on my debut was a really special moment, especially with all my family there as well, and I think it takes the pressure off me this year.

Fallon Sherrock is the second seed for this year's Betfred Women's World Matchplay in Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“I think I should have probably won more Women’s Series titles this year, but winning a title on the Development Tour was a big moment.

“I was so proud of myself because they’re not easy titles to win, so to get one so early on in my career was a massive achievement and one to remember.

“It should be an interesting day. It’s a great line-up and hopefully we all show what we can do.”

Fallon Sherrock, who won the tournament’s inaugural staging in 2022, kicks off her campaign against three-time Lakeside women’s champion Anastasia Dobromyslova.

Sherrock returns to the Winter Gardens as the number two seed, having lifted four consecutive titles in the latter stages of 2023, before winning two of the year’s first four events to maintain her eye-catching form.

“I feel like you’ve always got to go into every competition with confidence,” insisted Sherrock, who is expecting a tough test against debutant Dobromyslova, who is making her first appearance on a TV stage for more than five years.

“I think my form is really good. I’ve had a couple of issues over the last few months but they’re behind me now.

“I believe the rest of the year is going to go really well, so why not start by winning the title this weekend?

“I know Anastasia hasn’t played much on the big stage recently but she has so much experience, so you can never underestimate her.

“Ana has still got the game. I’m expecting her to be at her best and I’m hoping I can respond, but it should be a really exciting game.”

Third seed Lisa Ashton – one of two ever-presents at the Women’s World Matchplay alongside Sherrock – meets Rhian O’Sullivan for a place in the last four.

Ashton arrives on the Fylde coast as the form player in the women’s game, after claiming back-to-back Women’s Series titles last month.

The afternoon’s other quarter-final clash will see 2023 runner-up Suzuki take on Noa-Lynn van Leuven, with Greaves or Sheldon awaiting the winner in the semi-finals.

The semi-finals and final take place later in the afternoon, with the winner qualifying for the 2024 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts and the 2024/25 Paddy Power World Darts Championship.