Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries will meet in the final of the 2024 Betfred World Matchplay in Blackpool this evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Van Gerwen beat Michael Smith 17-13 on Saturday night to secure a fifth World Matchplay final, while Humphries overcame James Wade 17-10 to reach that stage for the first time.

Three-time champion van Gerwen overcame some wayward finishing in the early stages at the Winter Gardens with a powerful sprint to the finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the match finely poised at 12-12, he produced a magical 136 checkout to regain the lead and won four of the next five legs to close out victory.

Luke Humphries defeated James Wade in the Betfred World Matchplay at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Picture: Mark Robinson/PDC

“It was a really weird game,” van Gerwen reflected.

“My scoring was really good but my doubles let me down, I don’t know how I missed so many.

“I could easily have been further ahead but I kept my head in the game and that was key tonight.

Michael van Gerwen saw off Michael Smith in the Betfred World Matchplay at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Picture: Mark Robinson/PDC

“I will have to be better in the final but I’m there and that’s all that matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know what I’m capable of; mentally I make it too hard for myself sometimes.

“Luke is a great player and he has been doing really well lately, so I need to put him in his place tomorrow.”

Van Gerwen flew out of the traps, hitting a 161 checkout as he raced into a 4-1 lead, only for Smith to win the next four legs to take the lead.

The Dutchman replied with a run of five straight legs to take command at 9-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith rallied as he fought his way back to parity at 12-12 and, as he looked likely to lead for the first time, van Gerwen hit a 136 checkout to regain the advantage.

He never looked back, winning four of the last five legs to book his place in the final.

The opening game of the night saw Humphries continue his remarkable 2024 with a first World Matchplay semi-final win.

The world number one had to be at his best to overcome the challenge of Wade, who averaged 102.38 in a high-quality contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a fantastic game, James would have probably won against anyone else tonight,” said Humphries.

“He was relentless, he never gave me a leg off and he was probably the better player for a lot of the match.

“I don’t know how I won 17-10, but I kept my performance to a high level throughout and I was deadly in the mid-part of the game.

“I’m really looking forward to the final, I’ve got my family coming down so it will be another proud occasion for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humphries took the opening two legs, but Wade soon found the form that saw him reach his first World Matchplay semi-final in nine years as he took a 5-4 lead.

With the match level at 8-8, Humphries produced a run of four successive legs to take control.

It proved to be a match-winning burst as the world champion never relinquished his grip on the tie, hitting a 156 checkout to go 14-9 up and extinguish hopes of a Wade fightback.

Wade continued to plug away, hitting a 10-darter to stay alive, but Humphries won three of the last four legs to break new ground at the Winter Gardens.