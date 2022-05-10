Blackpool Fun Run: 1,200-plus raise funds for Trinity Hospice

The event was the first in the hospice’s calendar for 2022, and organisers say it kick started its event season with a bang.

Starting at the Savoy Hotel, the Fun Run saw more than 1,200 people – from novice runners to elite – heading down the prom, which was closed to traffic, to Pleasure Beach and back again.

The Fun Run raises vital funds for Trinity Hospice

The event is expected to have raised more than £45,000 for the hospice, which provides outstanding specialist care across the Fylde coast.

The race winner was Luke Minns who completed the run in under 32 minutes.

The hospice’s Events Manager, Kayleigh Penn, said: “The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run is always a popular event for us. Runners enjoy the chance to run on a traffic-free prom and we saw some personal bests being achieved.

“And for us, it’s the first event of the year where people join together to raise as much as they possibly can for our charity, helping us to be there for all who need us in the hospice, in hospital and care homes and in people’s own homes, wherever they are, whatever the hour.

“We are so grateful to every single runner who took part in our Fun Run as well as those who sponsored them, and to everyone who generously gave their time for free to help us put on this popular and very important fundraising event. And of course, a huge thank you to our event sponsors, Beaverbrooks the Jewellers.

“We’re really looking forward to our upcoming events, the Beaverbrooks Bike Ride, Blackpool Colour Run and the return of Bubble Rush in aid of our dedicated children’s hospice, Brian House.”