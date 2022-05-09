The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10K Fun Run

Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run 2022: Pictures from this year's Promenade race in aid of Trinity Hospice

Hundreds of runners took over the Promenade yesterday for the Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run to raise vital funds for Trinity Hospice.

By Julia Bennett
Monday, 9th May 2022, 3:27 pm
Updated Monday, 9th May 2022, 3:46 pm

Starting at the Savoy Hotel, the Fun Run saw more than 1,200 people – from novice runners to elite – heading down the prom, which was closed to traffic, to the Pleasure Beach and back again.

The event is expected to have raised more than £45,000 for the hospice, which is based in Bispham.

The race winner was Luke Minns who completed the run in under 32 minutes.

Can you spot yourself in our special picture gallery?

1. The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10K Fun Run

Starting at the Savoy Hotel, the Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run saw more than 1,200 people take part

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

2. The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10K Fun Run

Race winner Luke Minns

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

3. The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10K Fun Run

Keith and Jill Smith, Steve Bryon and Steve Collinge

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

4. The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10K Fun Run

The event was held on Sunday, May 8

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

