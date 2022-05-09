Starting at the Savoy Hotel, the Fun Run saw more than 1,200 people – from novice runners to elite – heading down the prom, which was closed to traffic, to the Pleasure Beach and back again.

The event is expected to have raised more than £45,000 for the hospice, which is based in Bispham.

The race winner was Luke Minns who completed the run in under 32 minutes.

Can you spot yourself in our special picture gallery?

1. The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10K Fun Run Starting at the Savoy Hotel, the Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run saw more than 1,200 people take part Photo: Martin Bostock Photography Photo Sales

2. The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10K Fun Run Race winner Luke Minns Photo: Martin Bostock Photography Photo Sales

3. The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10K Fun Run Keith and Jill Smith, Steve Bryon and Steve Collinge Photo: Martin Bostock Photography Photo Sales

4. The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10K Fun Run The event was held on Sunday, May 8 Photo: Martin Bostock Photography Photo Sales