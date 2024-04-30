Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Next year will see a new format comprising three 10-team divisions.

The NPCL will become a two-division set-up with the top 10 this year forming division one.

The bottom three, along with Carlisle CC – who move across next year – will join the top six in the Palace Shield Premier Division to comprise division two.

The bottom six in the Palace Shield top flight will then be joined by the top four clubs from division 1A for next year.

Blackpool’s captain said: “We have the new format coming in and I like the idea of promotion and relegation.

“I think leagues without it can become quite stale, so with Carlisle coming in and the other proposals, it’s going to make things different.”

How the new structure will work in terms of how fixture lists will look is still to be decided.

Only having 10 teams per division raises the prospect of fewer league games, meaning there could be scope for a later start to the season.

In theory, that would see matches played in better conditions and avoid a repeat of the wet weather-related delayed start to 2024.

Danson said: “I don’t know what the league is proposing but, if we operate similarly to the Liverpool Competition, we’ll have that flexibility to put fixtures back.