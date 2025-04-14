Ben Howarth (keeping wicket) is Blackpool CC's new full-time captain Picture: Martin Bostock

Blackpool CC face a new era in more ways than one when they begin their season at Carlisle on Saturday (12.30pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only is it their first match in the Northern Premier Cricket League’s remodelled 40 Over Cup, but it will also be under a new full-time captain.

Ben Howarth is now in charge, succeeding Paul Danson who has stepped aside after two decades at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captaincy isn’t entirely new to Howarth, who has previously led Blackpool in Danson’s absence, but he admitted his predecessor is a tough act to follow.

“They’re very big shoes to fill,” he said.

“Danno has been unbelievable. Twenty years as a captain, he’s been a great servant and has really helped me in my development.

“Captaincy is something I’ve done over the last couple of seasons and perhaps, subconsciously, myself and Danno have transitioned it.

“He’d stopped playing the majority of the Sundays and missed quite a bit through injury last season, so it was more exposure for me, but doing it on a full-time basis is something new.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howarth now has the task of building on an excellent end to last season which saw Blackpool finish in fourth position.

Five wins and a draw from their last six matches – 85 points from a possible 90 – meant they ended the campaign only half-a-dozen points behind Longridge in second.

Matt Taaffe’s arrival from Lytham boosts the batting line-up, while Pakistan all-rounder Ali Usman is the new professional this season.

A left-arm spinner and middle-order batter, he replaces Shivam Chaudhary as the overseas option at Stanley Park with the hope he will be available throughout the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really happy to bring Matt to the club,” Howarth said.

“He’s someone I’ve known for a long time, since we were juniors.

“Ali is someone we’re hoping is going to hit the ground running.

“From the conversations we’ve had, he’ll be here for the first game and will be here until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was a big thing for me over the winter, trying to sort out a pro, because there were a lot of guys who looked like good options but they can end up coming over late and leaving at the start of August – then it’s trying to find sub-pros.”

With cup games taking centre stage until the league programme begins in late May, it gives teams five weekends to bed in before a shorter fixture list.

The NPCL’s two 10-team divisions mean 18 league matches, as opposed to 24 last year, which sees title chasers facing little scope for error.

“It’s going to be interesting in starting with cup stuff before moving into the league,” Howarth admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand why the league has done it because I think the aim, eventually, is to have two 12-team divisions.

“It was 13 teams in one division last season but now it’s 10, so we’ve ended up with an extended cup which I don’t mind.

“We want to win the games in the cup, it gives you a chance to get the ball rolling and get some momentum.”