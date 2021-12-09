Blackpool boxer Brian Rose to decide his future after Christmas

The 36-year-old suffered the eighth defeat of his career in last Friday’s European title bout with German Denis Radovan.

‘The Lion’ was competitive in the fight but his trainer Bobby Rimmer pulled him out at the end of the seventh round as he felt the middleweight was facing too much punishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Rose admitted to feeling old in his latest fight against Denis Radovan

After his second defeat in just four months, Rose concedes retirement is an option but it won’t be a decision he makes straight away.

Rose told The Gazette : “Ten years ago I would have walloped him, there’s no doubt about it. I’ve been in with way better than him.

“That’s no disrespect to him because he’s a good, strong fighter.

“But I’ve got a big decision to make over the next month or so on what the future holds, but I’m not going to make a decision yet because it’s still brand new, so for me to make a decision now would be stupid.

“All I can say is that I did feel old in there and it was age that caught up with me.

“I’ve got loads going on with the gym at the moment (BR Boxing and Fitness on Talbot Road) and I’ve got things to keep my mind occupied, which is the main thing.

“I will have Christmas off with the family and then make a decision after that, but whatever I decide to do, I was a little boy with a dream and I went above and beyond that.

“I only wanted to win a British title but I ended up owning the title outright and then ended up being number two in the world and fighting for a world title.

“It’s hard to make money from boxing but I’ve made a living from it. I’ve spent a lot of money but I’ve also earned a lot, so I am very happy with what I’ve achieved.

“If I did retire, I’d have absolutely no regrets and that’s all I’ve ever wanted from boxing.”

Having stayed in camp after his controversial points defeat to former pound-for-pound great Sergio Martinez in September, Rose remained in peak physical condition heading into Friday’s bout.

“I felt great,” he added. “I was coming off another camp and I was in good condition going into the fight. I got treated well over there as well, so there are no excuses.

“I always went in there knowing I’d go out on my shield because I’ve never given up in my life.

“It was tough from round one, though. Even though I had a good first round and most of the rounds were close, it was taking me a lot to stay in the fight. It was exhausting.

“I normally come on late in fights but that wasn’t happening, which is why Bobby decided to pull me out because he could see I was getting tired and he thought I was going to get hurt. He wants to see me go home healthy to my three kids.

“He warned me before that this would be my last round if I didn’t get him out of there and it probably turned out to be my best round of the whole fight.

“But he still pulled me out because I was getting hit with that jab, and for me to be out-jabbed says a lot because that’s usually my strength. I’m never outboxed.

“It was getting to the point where it was hard for Bobby to watch. I trust Bobby and I love Bobby with all my heart, so any decision he makes I stand by.”