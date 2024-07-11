Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PDC has confirmed an altered schedule for day two of the Betfred World Matchplay at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

Sunday’s sessions were originally due to take place at 1pm and 7pm but, given England’s appearance in the Euro 2024 final that evening, the matches have been brought forward.

The afternoon session will see doors open at 11am before play starts at 12pm.

It’s planned that the doors for the evening session will open at 3.30pm, with matches getting underway at 4.30pm.

Nathan Aspinall celebrates winning the Betfred World Matchplay final at Blackpool's Winter Gardens last year Picture: PDC

However, the PDC add that timings are based on the length of matches and that door opening times for the evening session may be moved to accommodate any overrun in the afternoon.

The arena’s big screens will show the Euro 2024 final following the conclusion of the evening session, meaning fans can watch from their seats without having to leave the venue.

The PDC also say that the Winter Gardens’ food and drink concessions will remain open for the football.