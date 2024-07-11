Betfred World Matchplay sessions moved forward to avoid Euro 2024 final clash

By Gavin Browne
Published 11th Jul 2024, 13:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The PDC has confirmed an altered schedule for day two of the Betfred World Matchplay at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

Sunday’s sessions were originally due to take place at 1pm and 7pm but, given England’s appearance in the Euro 2024 final that evening, the matches have been brought forward.

The afternoon session will see doors open at 11am before play starts at 12pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s planned that the doors for the evening session will open at 3.30pm, with matches getting underway at 4.30pm.

Nathan Aspinall celebrates winning the Betfred World Matchplay final at Blackpool's Winter Gardens last year Picture: PDCNathan Aspinall celebrates winning the Betfred World Matchplay final at Blackpool's Winter Gardens last year Picture: PDC
Nathan Aspinall celebrates winning the Betfred World Matchplay final at Blackpool's Winter Gardens last year Picture: PDC
Read More
Michael van Gerwen meets Luke Littler in the Betfred World Matchplay at Blackpoo...

However, the PDC add that timings are based on the length of matches and that door opening times for the evening session may be moved to accommodate any overrun in the afternoon.

The arena’s big screens will show the Euro 2024 final following the conclusion of the evening session, meaning fans can watch from their seats without having to leave the venue.

The PDC also say that the Winter Gardens’ food and drink concessions will remain open for the football.

Related topics:Winter GardensBlackpoolEngland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice