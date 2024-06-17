Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beau Greaves will begin her defence of the Betfred Women’s World Matchplay title in Blackpool against Irish youngster Katie Sheldon, following confirmation of the eight-player line-up.

The third staging of the £25,000 event will be held on the afternoon of Sunday July 21 at the Winter Gardens, where players will compete for the £10,000 top prize.

Greaves returns as the top seed, having stormed to victory on her debut 12 months ago, since when the 20-year-old has won a further nine Women’s Series titles.

She will play Sheldon in her opener, as the Irish youngster returns to the Winter Gardens after missing out on last year’s event.

Beau Greaves won the 2023 Betfred Women's World Matchplay title at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

The draw also pits 2022 champion Fallon Sherrock up against three-time Lakeside women’s champion Anastasia Dobromyslova in the last eight.

Sherrock won the tournament’s inaugural staging and, after winning four of the last five Women’s Series events in 2023, has added a further two titles to her tally in 2024.

Dobromyslova, meanwhile, returned to prominence by reaching back-to-back Women’s Series finals last September, and will make her Blackpool bow as the number seven seed.

Third seed Lisa Ashton won back-to-back Women’s Series titles on Sunday, overhauling Mikuru Suzuki on the Order of Merit, and her reward is a last eight clash against Wales’ Rhian O’Sullivan.

The other quarter-final will see 2023 runner-up Suzuki take on two-time event winner Noa-Lynn van Leuven, with Greaves or Sheldon awaiting the winner in the last four.