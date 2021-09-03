Bake bids to warm his way to Haydock success

Haydock Park stages the second day of three consecutive days of racing action today (Friday)

The meeting gets underway at 2.10pm and culminates at 5.25pm. The ground at the track is currently Good, Good to Firm in places and we have previewed the action with our race by race guide. If you are heading racing,visit OLBG for more tips

1.10pm Handicap (1m 2f)

An interesting contest to start. Miramichi comes into the race on a four-race winning streak, which included two course and distance victories at Haydock earlier this term. Now up to a mark of 85, this once again demands a career best, but he has to be of note. Camelot Tales is a dual winner this term, but disappointed at Newbury last time out, which leaves preference for Bake. Martyn Meade’s charge took the step up to handicap company in his stride when scoring impressively at Doncaster last week and he makes plenty of appeal in this event.

Selection: Bake

1.45pm Fillies’ Novice Stakes (6f)

Vertiginous has the most experience in this field and should put it to good use having finished a fourth in the Lowther Stakes at York on her latest start. It was slightly disappointing that she could not get off the mark at Kempton in August, but she clearly is the one to beat based on all known form. Of the newcomers, homebreds Invasive and Benefit are ones to note.

Selection: Vertiginous

2.20pm The Tin Man Handicap (6f)

A nice event which is run in the name of former Sprint Cup hero The Tin Man. Edraak seeks to defy top-weight and has to be respected, along with the returning Regional who remains unexposed. However, preference is for Mitrosonfire. He scored at the Shergar Cup before following up by a beck at Ascot last time and despite a new career high mark of 88, he should go close here.

Selection: Mitrosonfire

2.55pm Handicap (5f)

This is wide open with last time out winner Never Dark one to note. However, preference is for Amor De Mi Vida. Successful at Haydock over five furlongs this term, things failed to go to plan at Salisbury last time out, but she remains thoroughly unexposed and gets the verdict in this.

Selection: Amor De Mi Vida

3.30pm Fillies’ Novice Stakes

Thebeautifulgame scored at Salisbury by a neck on her latest start and she is respected seeking to defy a penalty, whilst Her Majesty The Queen’s Improvise should strip fitter for a ninth at Newmarket. However, preference is for Cet Horizon. A 90,000 guineas purchase, she is related to Ribblesdale winner Frankly Darling and is taken to make a winning debut in this event.

Selection: Cet Horizon

4.00pm Handicap (6f)

Godolphin’s Great New and Archie Watson’s Excel Power were second and third at Lingfield last time out and both are respected, along with the unexposed Beheld and Tadreeb who both disappointed on their latest starts. However, Dulla Bhatti is unexposed and shaped well when second at Catterick last month.

Selection: Dulla Bhatti

4.30pm Handicap (1m 6f)

The progressive Socially Shady was second last time out and demands respect. However, course and distance winner Ottonian boasts course and distance winning form at the track and hinted at a revival when third at Pontefract in June. Given a nice break since, he is fancied to land the finale.