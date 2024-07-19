Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andrew Gilding is plotting another major upset when he renews his rivalry with Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals of the Betfred World Matchplay on Friday night.

Gilding has broken new ground in Blackpool this week, beating 2021 champion Peter Wright and former semi-finalist Krzysztof Ratajski to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

The 53-year-old will now take on van Gerwen for a place in the last four, as the Dutch superstar continues his bid for a fourth title.

Friday’s clash is the pair’s first televised showdown since Gilding stunned van Gerwen to lift the UK Open title in March 2023 – and the unassuming Suffolk star is dreaming of a repeat.

Andrew Gilding plays Michael van Gerwen in Blackpool Picture: Mark Robinson/PDC

He said: “Michael van Gerwen once called me ‘the assassin’, but he’s probably going to step it up isn’t he?

“That’s what makes him a winner. He’s going to be savage (after the UK Open) but he usually brings the best out of me!”

Gilding’s victory against Wright was his first on the Winter Gardens stage since 2015.

He backed that up with a relentless display against Ratajski, averaging 98 on his way to an 11-5 success.

“Experience is invaluable and I’m starting to feel more comfortable on these stages now,” reflected Gilding.

“Sometimes I sort of leapfrog – I have never won a Players Championship event, but I’ve won a major title, so hopefully I can leapfrog again and do even better!”

Following his landmark UK Open triumph, Gilding revealed plans to buy his own flat with his partner, Jean.

As he sets his sights on lifting the Phil Taylor Trophy, he’s taken his aspirations to a different level.

“When I won the UK Open, I said I wanted to buy my flat,” continued the world number 20.

“We are hoping to buy a bungalow now, so we’ve raised the level a bit!

“That’s probably an incentive to really knuckle down and practice hard, because there’s big money to be had!”

Van Gerwen followed up his first round victory over Luke Littler with a battling 11-8 win against Joe Cullen in the last 16.

Despite his defeat to Gilding at the UK Open, van Gerwen dominates the pair’s head-to-head record although he insists complacency will not be a factor tonight.

“Andrew is probably one of the most underestimated players on the tour,” conceded the world number two.

“When he’s on his game he can be really dangerous, but I think the format is going to suit me.

“I have played Andrew so many times. I have got the experience and if I’m not ready for that, I’m not ready to win the title.”

Friday’s other quarter-final showdown will see former world champions Michael Smith and Rob Cross go head to head in a repeat of the 2019 final.

Cross, who ran out an 18-13 winner on that occasion, warmed up for their latest showdown by producing his best statistical performance on the World Matchplay stage, averaging 106.99 to account for Ryan Searle.

Smith was forced to fend off a valiant fightback from Chris Dobey to confirm his passage into the quarter-finals, racing into a 4-0 lead before eventually closing out a hard-fought 11-9 victory.