Blackpool's Championship memories: Rampant Seasiders hit Ipswich Town for six

We remain in August 2012 this week when a 6-0 win over Ipswich Town was their third victory in as many games – and was watched by WILL WATT…

Cast your mind back to 1991.

Bryan Adams was number one in the charts, John Major was in charge at Downing Street, and Blackpool last won their first three league games of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Taylor-Fletcher celebrates finding the net for Blackpool

It was back in the days of Billy Ayre, in a year which ultimately ended in promotion for the Seasiders.

A Paul Groves goal helped Pool beat Scunthorpe 2-1 that day, in front of just more than 3,000 at Bloomfield Road.

To put into perspective just how long ago that was, Saturday’s hero Tom Ince wasn’t even born.

Tom Ince scores Blackpool's third of the afternoon

It may well have been more than 20 years in the making, but it wasn’t half worth the wait.

Blackpool are flying, sit top of the Championship table and look ready to not just beat, but totally blow apart anyone who dares stand in their way.

Six-nil doesn’t quite tell the story of the game though.

For large periods of the first half the away side were arguably the better side, with Ian Holloway admitting his stars looked jaded playing in their third game in a few days.

Craig Cathcart heads home to make it 5-0

Unlike Pool sides of the past, who would have lost on Saturday, this team is ruthless: totally ruthless.

Quality in the side helps. Holloway has managed to assemble a whole squad of talent we could only have dreamed of back in the 90s.

You only had to look at the substitutes’ bench, which featured captain Barry Ferguson and Ian Evatt, for a prime example of that.

Holloway resisted the temptation to change his line-up, and rewarded the 11 who so convincingly beat Leeds in midweek.

Nouha Dicko taps home for Blackpool's sixth goal

It meant the third start in a week for 39-year-old Kevin Phillips, and no place for his namesake Matt.

Despite the eventual hammering, Paul Jewell’s men looked confident in the opening stages.

Blackpool didn’t seem to start with the same tempo and zip to their passing as against Leeds on Tuesday, but it took only 12 minutes for the Seasiders to put themselves ahead.

A mistake by Tommy Smith allowed Ince in down the left, and his cross was turned into his own net by the unlucky Aaron Cresswell.

Despite some decent possession from Ipswich, the Seasiders oozed confidence in their attacks, and on the half-hour, a wonderful move almost saw Kevin Phillips open his account for the season.

He exchanged a neat one-two with Tiago Gomes before volleying over from the edge of the box.

For much of the half, Matt Gilks was a spectator, but he once again showed his quality just before the break to beat away a half-volley from Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Talk was the Pool keeper had been ill in the run-up to the game. If that’s the case we certainly wouldn’t have known it.

Right on half-time it was two, and again it was Ince who was behind it.

This time his left-wing cross was met by Gary Taylor-Fletcher, who guided the ball into the roof of the net with the outside of his boot.

We are only three games into the season and I’m already running out of words to describe Ince’s performances.

The winger is now the hottest property outside of the Premier League, and on 50 minutes, he showed exactly why.

Stephen Crainey, who has been setting up goals for fun so far this season, clipped the ball through to the forward, who turned his marker inside out before firing in off the post.

Blackpool were carving open Ipswich and should have made it four on 55 minutes as another great move found Kevin Phillips, whose effort was well saved by Scott Loach.

It was to be the last bit of action for the striker, who was replaced by Nouha Dicko shortly after.

I used outstanding to describe Ince’s first goal, and four minutes later, I was once again reaching for the football book of superlatives.

He picked up the ball 25 yards from goal and curled it home with total ease, marvellous stuff.

By this stage, Bloomfield Road was on fire and, amazingly, it was five two minutes later.

Craig Cathcart rose in the box to give Loach no chance with a strong header – needless to say, it was an Ince cross which created the goal.

Ipswich looked shell-shocked and who could blame them?

They would have been more than happy with their performance, but the Seasiders’ ruthless streak in front of goal was the difference.

Holloway then introduced Matt Phillips and a player he’s talked so much about, Alberto Noguera.

The 22-year-old, signed from Atletico Madrid, has been wanted by the Pool boss for almost two years.

On this display you can see why. He isn’t the biggest, but appeared so comfortable on the ball and looks like he’ll fit perfectly into Pool’s style of football.

After a crazy spell the game slowed down, but as the board went up to signal stoppage time, there was time for a sixth.

Matt Phillips beat the offside trap to lift the ball over the advancing Loach for fellow substitute Dicko to apply the finish on the line.

Overall, it’s not been a bad start to the season for the Seasiders. Three wins, 10 goals, and only one conceded.

Pool are often described as a great attacking side, but quietly, the manager has worked on his side’s defending and it’s certainly showing.

Two clean sheets out of three isn’t bad at all, and the form of Crainey and Neal Eardley hasn’t gone unnoticed.

When you defend well and attack like Pool are at the minute, it makes for a deadly combination.

It may have been 21 years since Blackpool had a run of form at the start of the season, but on this form, there will be plenty more days like this ahead.